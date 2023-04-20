Election 2024 Republicans

This 2018 photo shows then-President Donald Trump standing behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola, Florida.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ron DeSantis has yet to enter the 2024 presidential race, but former President Donald Trump is aiming to drum up support in the Florida governor’s backyard, securing endorsements already from more than one-third of the Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation.

Republicans hold 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. House districts, and eight of those lawmakers have announced their support for Trump. They include Rep. Byron Donalds, who introduced DeSantis at his reelection party last year. Earlier this month, Donalds called Trump the only leader “at this time in our nation’s history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need.”

