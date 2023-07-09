APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

 Associated Press

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Campaigning in Iowa, former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an enemy of corn-based ethanol in his largest campaign event in the leadoff caucus state in nearly four months.

Trump, appearing Friday in Council Bluffs in the western part of the state, criticized his top 2024 Republican presidential rival for voting as a member of Congress to oppose the federal mandate for the fuel additive that Iowa leads the nation in producing.

