Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in February in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a "broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, "a hoax and a lie."

