Inaugural Probe Trial

Tom Barrack, center, leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack, a 75-year-old California billionaire, is an old friend of Trump and chaired the Republican’s inaugural committee.

