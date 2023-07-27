Trump Classified Documents

An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump faced new charges Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal investigation into the records.

The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, adding fresh detail to an indictment issued last month against Trump and a close aide.

