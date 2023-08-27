Tropical Weather

MIAMI | Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday off the coast of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm was about 95 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving northeast at 3 mph with highest sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above.

