It is work zone awareness week with the Missouri Department of Transportation. They're working with Law Enforcement to spread awareness and alertness in drivers.

Trooper Joshua Thompson MSHP Troop H spent Wednesday morning patrolling a work zone on I-29 North of St. Joseph.

"In this particular area, we’re going to have head-on traffic on the interstate so make sure you’re paying attention, knowing the cones, knowing that you’re in the zone so that you don’t cause a hazard to the workers or your fellow people traveling," Thompson said.

Thompson made three stops, two for speeds approaching 80 mph. The construction zone speed limit was 60 mph. Thompson said when he made one of the stops, he noticed one of the drivers may have not been paying attention while driving.

"The last guy we stopped I had to explain to him where we were sitting, he didn’t see that he passed by us, he never saw us once. So he was definitely distracted by something because it’s not like we’re hidden," Thompson said. "I gave them a ticket for speed and then in the construction zone where he was following a semi in front of him at about a second and a half car length which is too close to be following another vehicle so I gave him a warning for that."

Thompson said awareness week is important, but drivers need to be aware at all times. These work zones can pop up on your regular drive, but, paying attention to all signs, cones, and workers will be beneficial for everyone.

"Not just this week but be cautious all the time with just the changing conditions. It doesn’t matter what is going on on the road, they might have to repair something so right there at 54 we passed a sign that said you’re going to be coming up on a work zone so that’s three miles before the work zone. Signs will be posted just put the phone down, pay attention to what is going on in the roadways and actually read the signs as you go by them because it’ll tell you what’s coming," he said.

According to MSHP Troop E, work zone awareness week was kicked off with a crash in a work zone near St. Louis. A vehicle crashed into a MoDOT vehicle that is used to protect crews working on the roadways. Statewide, these vehicles protecting workers were hit a record number of times in 2020.