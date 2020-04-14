Triumph Foods is continuing its relief efforts by contributing more than 1,700 pounds of fresh pork products to the St. Joseph police and fire departments, as well as the Buchanan County EMS and sheriff’s offices.

Triumph officials said the donation to area public safety professionals is a token of appreciation for the worker’s commitment to the safety of the residents of Buchanan County and St. Joseph during difficult times.

Last month, Triumph donated more than 13,000 pounds of product to Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Open Door Food Kitchen, Interserv of St. Joseph and The Army Delta Battery 1/129th FA Regiment, collectively.