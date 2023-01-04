Native American Boarding Schools Kansas

The Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kansas, is pictured in this undated photo.

 Associated Press

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The Shawnee Tribe is asking to take over ownership of a historical site in Kansas that might contain unmarked graves of Native American students.

The tribe released an architectural survey Tuesday that found the three buildings remaining at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kansas, need millions of dollars in repairs, The Kansas City Star reported.

