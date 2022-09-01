Obit Charlbi Dean

Charlbi Dean Kriek arrives at the premiere of "Finch" in 2021 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year's top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, has died at age 32.

Dean died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said Tuesday.

