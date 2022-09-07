Sweetie-Pie's-Murder-Plot

A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie’s owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery’s son James Timothy Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie’s in 2011 in St. Louis. A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim.

Norman’s attorneys said during opening statements Tuesday that he was a successful celebrity who was concerned about the safety of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

