Cardinals Nationals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — With the drizzle at first pitch developing into steady rain by the middle innings, Trevor Williams simply tried to throw a bunch of strikes and stay mentally tough.

Williams outpitched Miles Mikolas in soggy conditions, CJ Abrams went 3 for 3 with a homer and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday to end a five-game skid.

