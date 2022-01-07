State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from President Joe Biden’s administration.
The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed internet projects, among other things.
The final U.S. Treasury Department rules come nearly 10 months after Biden signed the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that included aid for state, local and tribal governments.
The Treasury said it was responding to the feedback by allowing “broader flexibility and greater simplicity in the program.”
One of the most significant changes will let state and local governments claim up to $10 million of revenue losses during the pandemic without having to prove it. Federal money used to replace lost revenue comes with maximum flexibility, meaning it can go toward projects such as road repairs that would not otherwise be eligible. That $10 million threshold covers the entire allotment for many smaller cities and for about 70% of counties.
The final rules allow money to be used for culvert repairs along roads and to rehabilitate dams and reservoirs that supply drinking water. Funding for broadband can be used to improve cybersecurity and provide faster connections in areas that already have service — opening the way for more internet improvements in cities, instead of primarily rural areas.
The rules also clarify that the money can go toward construction of affordable housing, childcare facilities, schools, hospitals and other projects. But some things generally remain off limits, including prisons, stadiums and convention centers.
Governments also will be able to use the federal aid to rebuild their workforce to levels above their pre-pandemic staffing and can provide premium pay to a broader share of workers.
