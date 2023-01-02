Execution Transgender Inmate

This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending.

