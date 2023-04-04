Transgender Day of Visibility

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas bill that would bar transgender people from using public bathrooms or changing their name or gender on their driver's license cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Tuesday by margins suggesting backers could override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto.

The state Senate voted 28-12 with one vote more than a two-thirds majority that would be needed to overturn any veto, giving final passage to an earlier House-passed version of the legislation and sending it to the governor.

