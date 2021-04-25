{&first}A traffic accident on the South Belt Highway near Sacramento and Pacific Streets resulted in one person transported to the hospital Sunday night.

According to St. Joseph Police, a motorcyclist heading north on the South Belt Highway collided with an individual driving a blue four-door vehicle who did not see the motorcyclist as the vehicle was pulling out of the K & T Car Wash parking lot.

The motorcycle driver is currently being treated for moderate to severe injuries.

—From AP reports