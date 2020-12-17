Lead: Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England

LONDON | Large parts of southern England will be placed under the country's strictest coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, Britain's health secretary said Thursday, as infections and hospital admissions continue to surge in those areas.

Matt Hancock told lawmakers that cases in the southeast of England have risen 46% in the past week, while hospital admissions there are up by a third. In eastern England, cases are up two-thirds, and hospital admissions rose by nearly half.

The extension of the restrictions means a total of 38 million people — or 68% of England's population — will be living under the highest level of restrictions, Tier 3, from midnight Saturday. Under the rules, all restaurants and pubs must close except for takeout services, and people can't socialize indoors or in most outdoor places.

Beds in short supply as SKorea sees another jump

SEOUL, South Korea | South Korea has reported 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus, its third straight day of over 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warn that hospital beds are in short supply.

Seoul City said a COVID-19 patient in his 60s died at his home on Tuesday after officials failed to find him a hospital bed for days. The city said an "explosive growth" in patients this month has resulted in an "overload in administrative and medical systems."

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the national caseload to 47,515.

The death toll rose to 645 after 11 more patients died overnight. Among 12,888 active patients, at least 246 were in serious or critical condition, the largest number since the emergence of the pandemic.

More than 760 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to various places, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, churches, schools, and army units.

The viral resurgence has put pressure on the government to raise social distancing restrictions to maximum levels, something policymakers have resisted for weeks out of economic concerns. Such measures would possibly ban gatherings of more than 10 people, shutter hundreds of thousands of non-essential businesses, and require companies to have more employees work from home.

Judge says strip club ruling also protects restaurants

SAN DIEGO | A California judge cleared the way Thursday for all restaurants in San Diego County to resume on-site dining, marking a major, if temporary, setback to the governor's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus before the state's intensive care units run out of beds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately appealed, bringing uncertainty to restaurant owners weighing whether to buy food and schedule staff a week before Christmas amid the possibility that their victory could soon be reversed.

The case brought to the court by two San Diego strip clubs handed the biggest victory yet to California businesses fighting public health orders that they say have crippled them economically.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil said his ruling Wednesday was "straightforward" in going beyond the strip clubs that sued the county and state, Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club and Pacers Showgirls International. County officials requested the hearing to clarify its scope.

Trump's move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | President Donald Trump's expected move to his Mar-a-Lago club after he leaves office next month is being challenged by a lawyer who says a 1990s agreement allowing Trump to convert the Florida property into a business prohibits anyone from living there, including him.

Attorney Reginald Stambaugh sent a letter this week to the Town of Palm Beach saying he represents a neighbor who doesn't want the president to take up residence at the 17-acre property because it would decrease the area's property values. He also asserts that a microwave security barrier operated by the Secret Service is harming his client, who he says is exhibiting symptoms of microwave exposure. He did not give the client's name.

The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Stambaugh says that violates the 1993 agreement between Trump and the town that allowed him to turn Mar-a-Lago from a private home into a club that has 10 guest rooms for rent.

The agreement says only members can stay overnight and for no more than 21 days per year, divided into three one-week stays that cannot run consecutively. The question is whether Trump is a club member and covered by those rules. Stambaugh believes he is — and comments Trump's lawyer made in 1993 back that up.