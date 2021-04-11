TOPEKA, Kan. | Two people were hit by at least one vehicle along Interstate 70 in Topeka, police said, and one of them has died from their injuries.

Officers called to the area late Thursday night found two people lying in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, police said in a news release. One of the victims, later identified as Ellen Keo, 28, of Horton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, identified as 25-year-old Dalton Herwig, of Horton, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Herwig was in serious but stable condition by early Friday afternoon.

It appeared several vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Authorities have not said whether the vehicles involved stayed on the scene of the fatal crash.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours to investigate and gather evidence.