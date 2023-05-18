Congress Debt

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill after returning from a debt ceiling meeting at the White House on May 16 in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Congress "must move quickly" to regulate artificial intelligence and has convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

Schumer says the group met on Wednesday and that his staff has already met with close to 100 CEOs, scientists and academics who deal with the technology.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.