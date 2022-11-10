Toy Hall of Fame

This undated photo provided by The Strong Museum shows the three toys inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday in Rochester, New York.

 Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The National Toy Hall of Fame’s new honorees include an object dating to ancient times, a line of muscle-bound action figures and an iconic art set whose medium is colorful pegs. The hall on Thursday announced the top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year’s inductees.

The trio was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, the piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph.

