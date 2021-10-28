Mokaska to present ”Scream Queens Drag Show”: Mokaska Coffee’s popular drag show events will be getting a spooky twist as host Bianca Bliss and co-host Cynthia Doll help showcase some scary, eye-popping fashion and makeup. Being held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 705 Edmond St., there will be a drag show, as well as a costume contest with prizes. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older. Masks are required indoors.
Unplugged to throw “Halloween Bash: Boos and Booze”: It will be a mixture of spooky delights, comedy and music at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., as it welcomes the hosts The Dumskitz for a night of fun, starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Kalani & The Mainlanders, Dakota and the Angry Suitcase and Jared William Gottberg will perform. The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
St. Joseph Museums to present ‘Spooktacular Science’: Giving kids something different to do on Halloween, the St. Joseph Museums will present a scientific exploration into bats, ghosts, mummies and nature that glows in the dark from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Real-life ghost hunter Kathy Parks will serve as the special presenter. The event is aimed at kids in kindergarten through grade 6, but older children are welcome. Admission is $8 per child or $6 for museum members, which includes the program, craft session and snack. Reservations are required and can be submitted at www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.
PAA to welcome ‘Catapult’ shadow dancers on Thursday: The dancers of “Catapult’s” unique show were impressive enough to make it as finalists on season 8 of “America’s Got Talent.” At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, the group will show off its talents with a stop on its tour at the Missouri Theater, 715 Edmond St. The performance features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Tickets are $15 to $50 and are available at performingarts-saintjoseph.org/tickets or by calling 816-279-1225. It is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
In theaters: In the horror movie “Antlers” (R, in theaters only), a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother (played by Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons) and a local sheriff (played by Scott Haze) discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” has writer-director Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) following a fashion designer (played by Thomasin McKenzie) who finds herself transported to the ‘60s, living the life of singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and discovering her dark past in the entertainment industry.
