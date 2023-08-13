Cardinals Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first for the double play hit into by St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar after forcing Jordan Walker during the sixth inning of a game Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tommy Edman hit two home runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night in front of the second-largest crowd of the season at Kauffman Stadium.

Edman’s third career two-homer game came in front of 37,016 fans, the Royals’ largest draw since opening day.

