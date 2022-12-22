Obit Browning

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, center, waves from a roof on Sheffield Avenue across from Wrigley Field in Chicago as he watches the Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs in 1993.

 Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Tom Browning, an All-Star pitcher who threw the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history and helped them win a World Series title, died earlier this week. He was 62.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Browning’s death on Twitter, saying he died at his home in Union, Kentucky. No cause was given.

