Toddler shot in head in St. Louis, rushed to hospital Associated Press Oct 10, 2022 ST. LOUIS — A toddler was shot in the head Monday in St. Louis and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police say.No additional details about the shooting were immediately released, but the parking lot of an auto parts store was taped off by police afterward.The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that as of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings.Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.
