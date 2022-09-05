Storms 1960-1964

40-foot semi-trailer tuck was blown out of control on the Edison Bridge by 80-mile winds of Hurricane Donna at Fort Myers, Florida on Sept. 11, 1960, causing it to plunge into the Caloosahatchee River killing the driver, J.H. Jackson of Tampa. 

 Associated Press

Sept. 10

On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, "We have met the enemy and they are ours.")

