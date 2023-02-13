Mature doctor checking the blood pressure of a patient on a monitor. Woman having her blood pressure checked with a cuff. Patient and medical professional in a consult at the hospital

A doctor checking the blood pressure of a patient on a monitor.

 Getty Images

A woman's heart health prior to becoming pregnant greatly affects her risk for pregnancy-related complications and the long-term cardiovascular health of both mother and child, according to a new report that calls for greater attention to the issue.

Improving maternal heart health during this critical period could help break the generational cycle of poor cardiovascular health that has become a growing problem in the U.S., particularly among women whose health is affected by structural racism and other adverse social conditions, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published Monday in Circulation.

