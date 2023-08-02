Election 2022 Senate Kansas

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, speaks during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing in 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján, D-New Mexico, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, recently introduced a bill they hope will help farmers.

The bill expands the reach of already existing peer-to-peer networks to help farmers with the challenges they face, according to a press release from Luján’s office. Some of these challenges include unexpected weather, droughts and floods.

