Danielle Conrad

State Sen. Danielle Conrad, center, speaks at a rally for abortion rights earlier this year in the State Capitol Rotunda. Nebraskans, she said, don't want additional restrictions on abortion.

 Aaron Sanderford | Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN — Nine state lawmakers urged Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers in a letter Wednesday to clarify his stance on reproductive health privacy and medical autonomy.

Their letter comes one month after Hilgers joined a group of state attorneys general to oppose a federal rule change that would expand protections for reproductive health information.

