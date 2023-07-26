Wine glasses

Glasses of wine are shown. A small Oregon winery is suing the state of Iowa.

 Getty Images

A small Oregon winery is suing the state of Iowa over a law that says only Iowans can be considered of sufficient “moral character” to sell wine directly to retailers.

Pheasant Court Winery of Philomath, Oregon, produces 300 cases of wine annually and sells directly to consumers and retailers. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, the company says it wants to distribute its wine directly to retailers, restaurants and bars in Iowa.

