Transgender Health-Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event at a women's shelter Jan. 23 in Topeka, Kansas.

 File photo | Associated Press

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the state's Office of Apprenticeship has launched a program to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the state.

The Office created the MeadowLARK — Leading Apprenticeship Results in Kansas — Initiative. The governor's office said the grant program will expand the state's Registered Apprenticeship opportunities.

