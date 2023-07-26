Homeless man

A man lies under shading in 2022 on North Topeka Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. The city has reported growing numbers of people struggling with homelessness.

 Lily O'Shea Becker | Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Advocates say unhoused Kansans need more support from state and local governments.

The Kansas Mental Health Coalition held a Wednesday meeting to begin discussing goals for legislative action on the state’s homelessness problem. Mary Jones, coalition president, said she wanted to focus on creating more resources in cities for people who are struggling.

