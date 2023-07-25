Prison

CoreCivic’s Leavenworth Detention Center was a hotbed for drugs and violence. It stopped housing federal pretrial inmates at the end of 2021.

 Allison Kite | Kansas Reflector

A former inmate of a now-defunct private jail in Leavenworth is suing the facility’s operators for running a facility so “dangerous, understaffed and insecure” that he was stabbed in 2021.

The lawsuit, filed last month in Wyandotte County and amended Monday, says CoreCivic, one of the country’s largest private prison operators, and its Leavenworth-based employees acted recklessly, if not intentionally, in their operation of the Leavenworth Detention Center.

