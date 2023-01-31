Jewelry designer workplace. Woman hands making handmade jewelry. Freelance fashion femininity workspace in flat lay style. Pastel pink and gold

This photo shows a woman working on some handmade jewelry with pastel pink and gold colors. 

 Getty Images

Romantic sentiments are the standard come Valentine's Day. Dinners at upscale restaurants, floral bouquets and even getaways to exotic locales can all create an air of romance each February. Crafty individuals can express romantic sentiments in other ways, including making homemade jewelry.

A survey from Statista found that 10% of Valentine's Day gift shoppers gave jewelry in 2017. Jewelry remains a popular way to express romantic sentiments, and such gifts can be even more meaningful when they're homemade.

