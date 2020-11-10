Tips to maintain skin health and appearance

As summer transitions to fall, many changes take place. In addition to changing landscapes, men and women may need to adapt their health and wellness habits to ensure that they stay healthy and happy. Part of that daily regimen includes how to care for skin as the seasons change.

Just as skin requires certain protection from the sun and heat in the summer, skin has special needs in the fall and winter. Fall and winter are often characterized by cold, dry weather, which can make these times of year particularly challenging for people with dry or sensitive skin. These tips can help people maintain their skin’s appearance and health.

Don’t skip the sunscreen. Sunscreen is not a summer-only requirement. UV rays can damage the skin any time of year, even if the rays are not as strong as during the summer. UV radiation accelerates and increases the risk of skin cancer. It also can lead to premature aging. Utilize a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day.

Invest in a humidifier. Dry, cold temperatures can rob the skin of essential moisture, even indoors. Dermatologists suggest using a humidifier at home to boost the amount of moisture in the air. This can make skin more comfortable and can have other health benefits as well.

Skip hot showers. It can be tempting to sit under a hot stream of water to warm up. However, hot water dries out the skin by depleting its stores of natural oils, says Glacier Med Spa. Take warm showers instead and don’t stay in for longer than 15 minutes.

Limit exfoliation. While exfoliation can remove dead skin, overdoing it can make already sensitive skin more raw. Increase the time between exfoliation treatments. Consult with a dermatologist for more advice about dealing with flaky skin.

Don’t forget your lips. Using a thicker moisturizer on the body and face can help add and retain moisture. But pay attention to your lips and eyes as well. Something as simple as petroleum jelly on the lips can help prevent chapping. Invest in a quality eye cream to help the delicate skin around the eyes as well.