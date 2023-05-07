AMES, Iowa — More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges, police say.

Several districts and one university also have issued alerts that Carl Markley, 44, performed school physicals for their students, although none of the charges against him allege that crimes occurred during those exams.

