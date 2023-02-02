A wedding gives couples a chance to shine and celebrate their love for one another. Naturally, all eyes are on the happy couple on their wedding day, and that means brides and grooms want to look their best. For those planning to wear makeup, relying on a skilled makeup artist can make a big difference in how couples look in videos and photographs.
Professional makeup artists will be acquainted with techniques that can enhance individuals' looks on their wedding day. Makeup artists recognize which products to use to ensure a flawless face lasts all day. This person also can take the pressure off the bride having to do makeup herself, meaning the bride can sit back and relax for a half hour or more and enjoy being pampered. Techniques like lash applications, contouring and highlighting require skill, and skilled makeup professionals are well-trained in these areas.
When shopping around for makeup artists, couples with limited knowledge of what to expect can look for certain factors to help them make the most informed decision.
Professional products
There may be a stark difference between cosmetics and beauty products purchased at the drug store and the professional-grade items used by makeup artists. Professional products have been engineered for specific applications. They tend to be long-wearing and luxurious. Look for a makeup artist who uses top-notch brands.
Trial application
A bride's vision and the makeup artist's vision may not be one and the same. Only after a trial application can you determine if the makeup artist is able to deliver the look you desire. It"s important for a bride-to-be to go to the trial appointment with an open mind and reserve judgment until the application is complete. A professional can make suggestions on a color palette and products that will complement skin tone and needs.
Masters "striking" but "natural"
Many brides desire natural looks on their wedding days, but fail to understand that this is one of the most photographed moments in their lives. High-definition cameras and lighting can affect how makeup appears in film and in photographs, as well as what a complexion and pores will look like. Taking photos during the trial appointment will help you see what you will look like in pictures, which may be different from how makeup appears when looking in the mirror. Chances are a bride will need to be much more made up than she thinks when asking for natural. A qualified artist can strike a balance between natural and photo-ready.
Touch-ups
Some makeup artists are willing to be available for a short time before the start of the reception. This gives them the opportunity to touch-up makeup if needed after the ceremony when most of the posed photos are taken. Also, adjustments can be made at this time if a bride wants a "nighttime" look.
A makeup artist can help couples look their best during their weddings, making them a worthy investment of time and money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.