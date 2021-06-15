KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 4-3 Tuesday night, the Royals’ fifth straight loss.
Mize (4-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.
Cabrera, stuck in a slump for most of the season, doubled and singled to drive in one run and score another. He had three hits in Monday night’s win over the Royals.
Mike Minor (5-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals have lost 10 of 11 and haven’t led at any point since beating Oakland six games ago.
Cabrera put the Tigers on top in the first with an RBI single. He has 246 career hits against the Royals, his second most against any opponent (258, Cleveland).
Jonathan Schoop’s two-run homer in the third gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Mize helped the Royals get back in the game in the bottom of the third. Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield singled with one out, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
Lopez scored on a groundout by Carlos Santana and Mize then hit Salvador Perez with a pitch and walked Jorge Soler, loading the bases. Mize’s second wild pitch scored Merrifield.
Cabrera doubled in the sixth and scored on Daz Cameron’s hit off reliever Kyle Zimmer.
The Royals cut the lead to one run in the seventh on Lopez’s bloop single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.