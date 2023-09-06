In a family full of coaches, it can be hard for Missouri’s first-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to not talk about football.
There are three sharp football minds in the Moore family. Kirby’s brother Kellen is the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. The brothers’ father Tom won 21 league titles and four state championships as the coach of Prosser High School in Washington state.
“It comes up quite a bit,” Kirby said Tuesday during “Tiger Talk” at Bud’s BBQ. “I just talked to (Kellen) the other day; I think they have the Dolphins coming up Sunday. With the holidays, it naturally comes up.”
After playing for their father in high school, the Moore brothers went on to play at Boise State before switching to a career in coaching.
“Being (at Boise) with Chris Peterson and all the other coaches I was around, that really had an impact on me and probably pushed me to the coaching side even more than just being around my dad,” Kirby said.
It seems as if Moore’s entire life has revolved around football. Everything down to his coaching attire has ties to the game. He sports an all-black fit during practice — even in 100-degree heat.
Moore’s offensive mind is arguably among the best in the nation. Last season, Fresno State was a top-50 offense with Moore serving as the offensive coordinator, according to College Football Reference.
In the two years Moore was at Fresno State, the Bulldogs averaged 430.3 yards per game and 32.5 points per game.
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz brought Moore to Columbia with hopes of boosting the Tigers’ offense to an elite level after it ranked 88th a year ago.
So far, Moore’s experience in Columbia has been a positive one. He has loved the people and the environment that welcomed him, making him even more excited to implement his new offense.
“I think there is a certain rhythm and tempo we want to play with, and it comes back to attacking,” Moore said. “You want to do things that make it difficult for the defense... It really comes back to who is that guy that you’re trying to get the ball to.”
A focal point in the offense is getting the ball in the hands of playmakers. That was apparent in last Thursday’s win over South Dakota; wide receiver Luther Burden III caught six pass for 81 yards in the first half alone, and running back Cody Schrader eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time as a Tiger.
The new-look offense has hints of the next level. Moore compares the Tigers’ passing game to the popular Air Raid attack that the late Mike Leach popularized at Texas Tech.
“Kirby’s a wide receiver at heart, so he’s gonna always want to get the ball to those playmakers in space,” Drinkwitz said. “Just watching him, I think he does a really good job of setting up the offense through the passing game, and that’s something that we’ve got to be better at.”
