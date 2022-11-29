Missouri Wichita St Basketball

WICHITA, Kan. — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win.

Carter had four points as Missouri scored the first six points of overtime, and his two-handed slam with 56.3 remaining gave the Tigers a five-point advantage. Wichita State pulled within three inside the final 20 seconds twice but didn’t get closer.

