Genesis Invitational Golf

Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 16th green during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Wednesday in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods made it through 16 holes of his pro-am Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational on a bitterly cold morning with occasional 25 mph gusts that made the temperature feel like the upper 30s.

What mattered, at least for now, was how he finished. He didn’t play the last two holes at Riviera, but after shaking hands with his amateur partners, he had no trouble climbing the 52 steps that lead to the clubhouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.