PNC Championship Golf

Tiger Woods tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 18 in Orlando, Florida. 

 Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods relished the two days spent with his son, along with the chance to remind anyone watching he still has game. Some of the shots he hit during the PNC Championship did not belong to a ceremonial golfer.

Woods hasn't lost his needle, either, as sharp as his short game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.