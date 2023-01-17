A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, in Orchard Park, New York.
A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, in Orchard Park, New York.
A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, in Orchard Park, New York.
The Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State Jan. 1 in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41.
The top-seeded Chiefs are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the No. 2 seed Bills are facing the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL mandated a possible neutral site for the conference title in response to a Jan. 2 game between the Bengals and Bills being canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
Season-ticket holders from both teams who opted to purchase AFC championship game tickets will be able to take part in an exclusive presale beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday. Other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for another presale that starts at 10 a.m. Friday.
If both the Chiefs and the Bills win this weekend, any remaining tickets for the game at the 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium would go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster next Monday.
If either team loses, those who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund.
Hamlin collapsed during a Monday night game after a seemingly routine tackle. He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, halting a game that could have given the Bills home-field advantage through the conference playoffs with a win.
With no time to make it up so late in the regular season, the Chiefs (14-3) gained the top seed by playing one more game than the Bills (13-3).
The seedings remained in place, giving Kansas City a bye in the wild-card round, but the league decided on a neutral location for the AFC title game if both teams made it that far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.