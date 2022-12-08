Living Happy and Sustainability

After two years of too much sharing of the same spaces, practically falling over each other, it's not surprising that the pre-pandemic trend of she sheds and man caves has exploded and is expected to continue growing even after we're mostly back in the office.

By design, she sheds and man caves are small spaces. Usually created out of an old shed or spare room, they are as diverse as their owners and can add untold potential to any home. Whether you want a liveable in-law suite or a hideaway for some much-needed downtime, these creative assets offer varied and unique options, and most can be done on a tight budget.

