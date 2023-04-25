Mexico Rail Shipments

A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard in 2018 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. 

 File photo | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Three major freight railroads responded Monday to the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger with an agreement to work together on a competing service to carry shipments across North America.

Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico railroads said Monday that they will work together to quickly move intermodal cars filled with shipping containers from Mexico north across the United States to the key hub of Chicago and further north into Canada.

