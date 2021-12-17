The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. It will be televised by NFL Network.
Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams. Both games will be televised by Fox and available on Sunday Ticket.
“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
“We will make every effort, consistent with the underlying health and safety principles, to play our full schedule within the current 18 weeks,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by the AP. “Each team is obligated to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. There is no right to postpone a game, and games will not be postponed or rescheduled because of roster issues affecting a particular position group or particular number of players.
“If games are postponed, we will make every effort to minimize the competitive and economic burden on the participating teams.”
The moves were not looked at kindly by some players.
“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent!” Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright tweeted at the league and the players’ union. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod tweeted: “So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense!”
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also suggested future game preparation should be taken into consideration.
Last season, in the midst of the coronavirus, the NFL completed its season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games, some to midweek. In July, Goodell warned teams that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances and, instead, forfeits could happen.
Earlier Friday, Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated from the team.
Also Friday:
—Washington put Taylor Heinicke on the COVID-19 list, making the team’s quarterback plan for the upcoming game at Philadelphia a complete uncertainty.
Based on updated league rules, Heinicke could still play if he tests negative twice this weekend and remains asymptomatic. Backup Kyle Allen entered coronavirus protocol on Tuesday and also remains a possibility if he is cleared.
Washington (6-7) is currently in the final NFC wild-card spot going into Week 15 at the Eagles, who are also 6-7 and coming off their bye week.
Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to start. He made 16 starts over three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney joined the team’s massive COVID-19 list after a positive test, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Clowney tested positive along with linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the results of testing.
