Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the St. Joseph community, the City of St. Joseph announced Thursday.

There are now a total of eight confirmed cases in the city.

The first two of the three new positives are family/household members of a previous positive case. Both individuals are female, one in her 20s and one in her 40s, and they have been quarantined for the past several days. Both reside in St. Joseph and remain at home.

The third positive is a female in her 20s. There is no apparent contact to any of the other positive cases in St. Joseph. She lives in St. Joseph and is at home.

A total of six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed via testing at Mosaic Life Care, up from two prior to Thursday, including the three new cases in St Joseph.

The fourth patient tested at Mosaic Life Care is a resident of Nodaway County, the Nodaway County Health Department and Mosaic Life Care announced Thursday. It is the county's first case. The individual, a woman in her 50s, is under the care of Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

In total, Mosaic Life Care has conducted 299 tests in its service area, with six returning a positive result, 195 negative and 98 still pending.

Missouri is recording total of 1,834 cases of COVID-19. The number is up by 303 from Wednesday's 1,581, a 16% increase.

Deaths increased from 18 to 19.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 482 to 552, a 14.2% increase.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases grew 13.39% on Wednesday, which is the lowest since Johns Hopkins University began tracking county-level data.

On Wednesday, 990 local U.S. jurisdictions reported they do not have a confirmed case, while 51 reported their first positive tests.