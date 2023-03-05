Three Kansas City officers who were shot released from hospital Associated Press Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City police officers who were shot and wounded while serving a warrant have been released from the hospital.Kansas City police announced Friday that all the officers were medically cleared to return to their homes.They were injured while serving a federal warrant at a Kansas City house on Tuesday as part of a drug task force investigation.The shooting led to an 18-hour standoff, which ended when a SWAT team entered the home early Wednesday.The team found 62-year-old Matthew Carrell dead. A coroner determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Authorities said Carrell was one of the targets of the investigation. A second man who surrendered during the standoff now faces drug charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Armed Forces Weapons × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +3 Education Pleasant View student headed to National Spelling Bee +2 Social LeBlond girls defeat Miller, headed to state semifinals +3 Local News First responders work a four vehicle crash on Interstate 29 +2 Social Lafayette boys overcome Maryville's hot shooting, repeat as district champions More Local News → 1:47 Mild & breezy for Monday Updated 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
