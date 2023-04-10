KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three men were charged Thursday with attempted capital murder after a shootout with Kansas City, Kansas, police officers during an attempted undercover drug buy, officials said.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Cornell Lance Jones Jr.; Samarion Ardel England; and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke face possible life sentences if they are convicted. They range in age from 18 to 22.

