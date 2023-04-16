Public Assistance Iowa

Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, center, carries a box from his desk following adjournment of the legislative session in 2015 at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 File photo | Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of Iowa residents would be expected to lose Medicaid and food stamp benefits under a bill given final legislative approval Thursday and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The state House approved the bill, which would change eligibility requirements and require more checks that people qualify for benefits, ultimately resulting in the removal of an estimated 1% of recipients and saving the state roughly $8 million annually beginning in 2027. A legislative analysis found that 1% would translate to the removal of about 8,000 Medicaid recipients and 2,800 recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

