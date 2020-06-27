Around 35,000 people in the St. Joseph and Kansas City area lost power this weekend due to severe weather and thunderstorms.

According to KCP&L, around 12,000 St. Joseph citizens lost power late Friday night, with many not receiving power until Saturday morning.

Evergy's Outage Map indicates that at publication time there are 469 active outages and 10,000 people still affected.

At this time KCP&L is not certain when the outages will stop.

The downtown area as well as midtown experienced most of the outages, near Mitchell Avenue and Messaine Street.

Wind speeds will be higher today as the hazardous weather moves through our area this weekend.